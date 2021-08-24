TSM unveils second Free Fire roster based in Brazil

TSM FTX announced its second Free Fire team by signing the former roster of Black Dragons Esports, the organization announced yesterday.

The roster features Rafael “Nappon” Soares, Guilherme “Broco” Brock Barbosa, Victor “VINNIXL” Varela, Marcelo “BOB7” Luiz, and Murilo “RUSH” Pacheco. Elias is the team coach. The team is based in Brazil.

The team recently placed second in the Series B of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF). With this achievement, they managed to get promoted to Series A, the premier esports league for Free Fire in Brazil. They will next be seen in action during the third stage of the LBFF Series A, which will begin on Aug. 28.

TSM now has two Free Fire rosters, with the other one being based in India. This has also become the North American organization’s second roster in Brazil and fourth overall in a mobile game.

TSM entered Brazil last month after picking up a Wild Rift roster in the country. In an interview with Dot Esports, the director of mobile at TSM, Jeff “SuiJeneris” Chau revealed that the organization intended to dominate mobile esports globally. For this, it would start by investing in mobile games in Brazil, India, and North America.