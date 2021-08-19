Free Fire’s new partnership with Amazon offers free rewards to players

Players from the U.S. and India will be able to enjoy these perks.

Free Fire players can now earn many free rewards and items due to a new partnership between Garena and Amazon.

Prime members from the U.S. and India can get free costumes, characters, Diamond Royale vouchers, pets, emotes, and more. The rewards will be unlocked every two weeks and the campaign has already started.

Image via Garena

Related: What is the Free Fire Partner Program? Here’s how to join the platform for content creators

To claim the items, Free Fire players must link their Amazon Prime account with their battle royale account. The rewards and items will be released over the next six months and there will be 12 in total.

Here’s the list of expected rewards and the dates on which they’ll be unlocked:

Aug. 18, 2021 Hayato Sept. 1, 2021 Five Diamond Royale Vouchers Sept. 15, 2021 Wiggle Walk Sept. 29, 2021 One-eyed Bundle Oct. 13, 2021 Kapella Oct. 27, 2021 Five Weapon Royale Vouchers Nov. 10, 2021 Backpack Crystal Soul Nov. 24, 2021 Female Trendsetter Bundle Dec. 8, 2021 Ottero Dec. 22, 2021 Five Cube Fragments Jan. 5, 2022 An Artist’s Escape Surfboard Jan. 19, 2022 Sakura Ottero Pet Skin

Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie. In 2021, Garena’s battle royale reached the mark of one billion downloads on the Google Play Store all over the world.

Garena is frequently searching for new partnerships to offer Free Fire players exclusive content, items, and rewards. With this Amazon collaboration, the company will be rewarding Indian players, one of the biggest Free Fire servers in the world, while also boosting the U.S. fan base.