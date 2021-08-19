Free Fire’s new partnership with Amazon offers free rewards to players

Free Fire players can now earn many free rewards and items due to a new partnership between Garena and Amazon.
Prime members from the U.S. and India can get free costumes, characters, Diamond Royale vouchers, pets, emotes, and more. The rewards will be unlocked every two weeks and the campaign has already started.
To claim the items, Free Fire players must link their Amazon Prime account with their battle royale account. The rewards and items will be released over the next six months and there will be 12 in total.
Here’s the list of expected rewards and the dates on which they’ll be unlocked:
|Aug. 18, 2021
|Hayato
|Sept. 1, 2021
|Five Diamond Royale Vouchers
|Sept. 15, 2021
|Wiggle Walk
|Sept. 29, 2021
|One-eyed Bundle
|Oct. 13, 2021
|Kapella
|Oct. 27, 2021
|Five Weapon Royale Vouchers
|Nov. 10, 2021
|Backpack Crystal Soul
|Nov. 24, 2021
|Female Trendsetter Bundle
|Dec. 8, 2021
|Ottero
|Dec. 22, 2021
|Five Cube Fragments
|Jan. 5, 2022
|An Artist’s Escape Surfboard
|Jan. 19, 2022
|Sakura Ottero Pet Skin
Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie. In 2021, Garena’s battle royale reached the mark of one billion downloads on the Google Play Store all over the world.
Garena is frequently searching for new partnerships to offer Free Fire players exclusive content, items, and rewards. With this Amazon collaboration, the company will be rewarding Indian players, one of the biggest Free Fire servers in the world, while also boosting the U.S. fan base.