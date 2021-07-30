What is the Free Fire Partner Program? Here’s how to join the platform for content creators

Free Fire’s exponential growth has opened many doors for players, squads, and content creators.
With YouTubers reaching millions of views with content about the battle royale, Garena has decided to stimulate these creators by offering the Free Fire Partner Program. By joining the program, you’ll get support from Garena while also receiving perks and rewards for your work.
The requirements for the program are:
- YouTube channel with more than one million subscribers
- At least 80 percent Free Fire-related content in the past month
- Minimum three million views in the last 30 days
- Consistent activity on social media
- Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content
- Professionalism and passion for gaming
The application for the program is free and you must fill out the form on the official website. Garena reviews all applicants and meeting the criteria doesn’t mean you have a guaranteed slot since there are limited spots in the program. Applications are currently closed but can reopen at any moment.
If you do get accepted as a partner, you’ll enjoy many perks and rewards from Garena:
- Access to content before it goes live in the game
- Access to the Advanced Server
- In-game rewards, diamonds, and custom rooms
- Features on Free Fire‘s official social media accounts
- Invitations to tournaments and esports events
- Access to the Free Fire team
- Financial compensation to creators with more than five million subscribers and at least 95 percent Free Fire-related content
- Exclusive merchandise
If you think you meet the requirements and wish to apply, you can find out what other partnered content creators think about the program from the videos posted on the official website.