What is the Free Fire Partner Program? Here’s how to join the platform for content creators

The program gives out rewards to creators who meet the requirements.

Free Fire’s exponential growth has opened many doors for players, squads, and content creators.

With YouTubers reaching millions of views with content about the battle royale, Garena has decided to stimulate these creators by offering the Free Fire Partner Program. By joining the program, you’ll get support from Garena while also receiving perks and rewards for your work.

Related: Free Fire hits 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store

The requirements for the program are:

YouTube channel with more than one million subscribers

At least 80 percent Free Fire-related content in the past month

Minimum three million views in the last 30 days

Consistent activity on social media

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content

Professionalism and passion for gaming

The application for the program is free and you must fill out the form on the official website. Garena reviews all applicants and meeting the criteria doesn’t mean you have a guaranteed slot since there are limited spots in the program. Applications are currently closed but can reopen at any moment.

If you do get accepted as a partner, you’ll enjoy many perks and rewards from Garena:

Access to content before it goes live in the game

Access to the Advanced Server

In-game rewards, diamonds, and custom rooms

Features on Free Fire‘s official social media accounts

Invitations to tournaments and esports events

Access to the Free Fire team

Financial compensation to creators with more than five million subscribers and at least 95 percent Free Fire-related content

Exclusive merchandise

If you think you meet the requirements and wish to apply, you can find out what other partnered content creators think about the program from the videos posted on the official website.