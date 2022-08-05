How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 8

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 8 will be the official return of players to the studio in person. Starting on Aug. 6, the competition will gather the best 18 teams of the previous season for two months of competition in a whole new format, with the addition of the new map Alpine to the roster. In the end, one winner will be crowned the championing the LBFF 8 finals on Oct. 15.

Format

A total of 18 teams will be split into three groups to compete through 27 rounds. The new format has reduced the traditional six matches per day to only four matches in each round. This happened due to the addition of Alpine to the map roster, highlighting the necessity of rounds in multiples of four. This also means the number of matches in the grand finals is now eight.

The 12 teams who qualify for the finals will receive points according to their place on the play-in stage scoreboard.

Stream

The LBFF 8 will be streamed live on the weekends starting at 11am CT on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube channel, TikTok, BOOYAH!, and the Rede TV! channel. On Monday, the competition starts at 6pm CT on Garena’s official accounts and on the SPACE cable channel during their programmed schedule.

Teams

Group A

LOUD

GOD Unidas

Corinthians FF

TropiCaos

B4

TSM FTX

Group B

Magic Squad

Meta Gaming

Fluxo

Netshoes Miners

Stars Horizon

Team Liquid

Group C

paiN Gaming

Los Grandes

HUMMER Esports

Vivo Keyd

Angels

BD Vasco

All the information about the competition can be found on LBFF’s official website.