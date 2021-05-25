Free Fire and McLaren Racing collaboration will feature the McLaren P1™ and exclusive race car

The Free Fire and McLaren Racing collaboration is officially coming.

The Ace the Field crossover will bring exclusive content and in-game features, as well as a full thematic takeover, to Garena’s battle royale. The collab between Free Fire and one of the biggest Formula 1 teams was first announced in January and more details were revealed today. A release date wasn’t announced, however.

One of the highlights of the crossover is the inclusion of the McLaren P1™, the MLCExtreme concept car, and the MCLFF, a Free Fire exclusive race car designed in partnership with McLaren Racing’s team and inspired by real F1 cars such as the MCL35M.

“Both the MCLFF and McLaren P1™ are signature cars and represent the innovation, leadership, and prestige that McLaren stands for,” Free Fire producer Harold Teo said. “To bring these elements into Free Fire is something that we are truly excited about.”

Both race cars will be available for players to drive through and battle enemies on all three Free Fire maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. A race track is going to be added to the battle royale’s Training Island so players can go for a test drive before bringing the cars into battle.

Fashion items are also a feature of this collab. Players will be able to battle in style, including in McLaren’s papaya and blue driver overalls. In addition, new Gloo Wall skins, surfboards, airships, and emotes will highlight and celebrate the partnership.

Lando Norris himself is one of the surprises of this collab, too. Garena said fans can expect to see him during the campaign and that more details about his special participation will be announced soon.

Players should keep an eye on Free Fire’s social media channels to find out the official release date for the collaboration and potentially get a chance to win exclusive prizes.