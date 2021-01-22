Garena and McLaren Racing team up for ‘upcoming in-game collaboration’

The results of the collab are supposed to drop in the middle of the year.

Garena and McLaren Racing have entered a partnership, the British motor racing team announced today.

The “upcoming in-game collaboration” is expected to appear toward the middle of 2021. Free Fire wasn’t mentioned in the announcement but most fans speculate that the collaboration will be for Garena’s popular battle royale game.

The blog entry even mentioned McLaren’s Formula 1 racing driver Lando Norris, appointing him as a key part of the collaboration. More details of the partnership haven’t been revealed, but Free Fire players are already speculating due to leaks from the game’s advanced server.

A new character named Shiro was spotted on Free Fire’s OB26 advanced server. Shiro is described as the fastest delivery boy in the city, which could be a link to McLaren Racing. A black box is also shown below the character’s display, which could mean a new partnership will be revealed.

Shiro’s skill “Damage Delivery” tags enemies that attack him, revealing them on the map for some seconds. Even though the character is being shown for the first time on the OB26 advanced server, that doesn’t mean he’ll join the game soon, so he could still be a part of McLaren’s collab with Free Fire set for later this year.

“2020 was a year that brought gaming to the forefront for many around the world,” said Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer for McLaren Racing. “Both McLaren and Garena have a track record of creating engaging content for the gaming community. We are delighted to be working together to further our gaming capabilities and provide captivating content for our fan base around the world.”

This would be just one of many partnerships that Garena has made for Free Fire. Other well-known collaborators include Netflix show La Casa de Papel, superhero franchise One-Punch Man, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and DJs Alok and KSHMR.