DJ Alok now has his own team in the Free Fire Brazilian League

DJ Alok recently purchased a spot in the second division of the Free Fire Brazilian League (LBFF) 2021. He now has his own team, Fuego, competing in the tournament, which starts today.

Alok, a famous music producer in Brazil and one of the top 15 DJs in the world, became a Free Fire personality in 2019 when he was made a game ambassador in a collab with Garena. The partnership resulted in the release of an original theme song for the battle royale, “Vale Vale,” an exclusive concert in the Free Fire World Series 2019 finals in Brazil, and the creation of an Alok character in the game.

The DJ is also a Free Fire streamer on Garena’s official streaming platform, BOOYAH! He’s become so big in the community that he’s already competed in a streamer tournament and organized his own battle royale championship with a $13,000 prize pool. Alok shared that his intention was to give an opportunity for casual players to show their skills in an unofficial competition.

The idea to start his own team came from this tournament when 11,000 teams applied to participate. A squad from the state of Maranhão won the competition and is now going to represent Alok as Team Fuego in the second division of the Free Fire Brazilian League (LBFF).

If the team finishes the season at the top of the standings, they could land a spot in the first division of the LBFF and compete with big teams like Team Liquid and Corinthians.