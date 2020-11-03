Activision Blizzard wants all of its franchises on mobile

After Call of Duty, other games will soon be playable on your mobile.

After the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, which crossed 300 million downloads in just a year, Activision Blizzard is looking to bring its other games to mobile as well. Senior members of Activision Blizzard revealed during the company’s Q3 earnings call that it is planning to invest more into mobile.

Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre said “enabling [Activision’s] franchises on billions of mobile devices” is “by far [its] biggest opportunity.” He added it wants to capitalize on this and plan to bring all of the company’s franchises to mobile.

So far, Blizzard has already announced it will be bringing Diablo to mobile devices. Diablo Immortal was announced during BlizzCon 2018 and is being developed for Android and iOS in a partnership with Chinese technology company NetEase.

“Diablo Immortal saw a hugely enthusiastic response in internal testing in the third quarter and will soon enter external regional testing,” Alegre said.

Alegre also revealed there are currently “multiple Blizzard mobile titles under development.”

When asked about bringing its battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, to mobile, Activision president Rob Kostich said Activision sees “a big opportunity to further connect the mobile experience to what’s happening on console and PC and [this] includes Warzone.” According to a now-deleted job listing on the company’s website, Activision may be planning to develop a mobile version of Warzone.

Kostich also said Activision does “see strong potential for Call of Duty: Mobile.” The game will be released in the lucrative Chinese market soon. It is currently under testing in the country and over 50 million people have already pre-registered for the game.

“We see a clear path to continue growing Call of Duty’s reach, engagement, and player investment on mobile in the largest mobile gaming market in the world,” Kostich said.

Activision isn’t the only company to see the potential of the mobile game market. After the explosive success of PUBG on smartphones, Electronic Arts and Riot Games have also announced two of their flagship titles, Apex Legends and League of Legends, for mobile devices. Riot’s League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently in open beta in select regions of the world.