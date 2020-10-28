Call of Duty: Mobile has crossed 50 million pre-registrations in China

Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by Tencent’s Timi Studios in a partnership with Activision, was released worldwide (except in China) on Oct. 1, 2019. A year later, the game is finally making its way to the lucrative Chinese market after it entered a public beta test last week, according to the South China Morning Post.

Players in China are excited to get their hands on the game, too. CoD: Mobile has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations in the country, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad. Tencent has been advertising it heavily, bringing in popular Taiwanese singer Jay Chou to endorse the title.

Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed 50 million pre-registrations in China.



The game started its final test in China last week. It released overseas last year and has surpassed 300m downloads to date.



China release will be soon, with Tencent ramping up marketing this month. pic.twitter.com/CaDoMMuX1Z — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 28, 2020

The Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile will likely have some differences from the global version. Popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile also has a completely different game for China called Peacekeeper Elite. It has some key differences from the global version, although the overall mechanics are the same.

Last week, the general manager of Call of Duty: Mobile at Activision revealed that the game surpassed 300 million downloads worldwide. Call of Duty: Mobile has been giving fans monthly new content with new maps, soldiers, weapons, and modes from across the franchise being introduced on mobile. The game has made over $480 million since its release last year, according to an Oct. 1 report by analytics website Sensor Tower.

The number of pre-registrations for the game in China indicates that CoD: Mobile’s popularity could increase even more once it’s released in the country.