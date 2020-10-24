Call of Duty: Mobile gets 120 FPS support

It is currently only available on the Sony Xperia 5 II.

Fans will now be able to enjoy Call of Duty: Mobile in a buttery-smooth 120 frames per second (FPS).

Activision sent an in-game mail to all players today announcing that the game has been optimized for 120 FPS. There is a catch, however. Currently, the support is only available on the Sony Xperia 5 II. It will be coming to other devices later.

Screengrab via Activision

It isn’t surprising to see Activision release 120 FPS on the Sony Xperia smartphone first. The Sony Xperia is the sponsor of the ongoing Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020, which has a prize pool of $1 million. The championship features regional tournaments in different regions of the world, leading to a World Finals, which will be a LAN event later this year. All players in the finals will play using the Sony Xperia 5 II at 120 FPS.

Recently, the other popular shooter game on Android and iOS PUBG Mobile also got support for 90 FPS. Initially, it was only available for select OnePlus devices before being released for everyone with version 1.0 in September. Activision hasn’t said when Call of Duty: Mobile will be playable on other devices at the higher refresh rate.

Currently, Call of Duty: Mobile is celebrating its first anniversary with season 11. The game turned a year old on Oct. 1. The entire season has been dedicated to celebrating its anniversary, and a number of events and content have come to the game to mark the occasion.

This includes the new Alcatraz battle royale map, a new feature called The Club, new multiplayer map, mode, weapon, scorestreak, and more. The season will go on until mid-November.