League of Legends: Wild Rift regional open beta has begun

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s open beta is now available for all players in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

The regional open beta has been released on both Android and iOS. Players in these regions can download the game through the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Yesterday, Wild Rift’s official Twitter account tweeted a message to mark the occasion. “This is one of the biggest milestones we’ve hit so far, and we’re excited to continue developing Wild Rift with all of you throughout the open beta,” Riot said.

To the Wild Rift community, we have one more thing to say. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/6fwJPB57fy — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 27, 2020

Wild Rift was announced in October 2019 for Android, iOS, and consoles. The game is similar to League on PC with some key differences to make it optimized for mobile. The Summoner’s Rift map is smaller in Wild Rift since Riot wants to keep match times around 15 minutes. While Wild Rift’s champion pool is similar to PC, many of the champs have different abilities and mechanics to work better on the joystick control scheme.

Riot previously said it plans to release the mobile version by the end of 2020 with the console launch set for later in the future. The game has been delayed, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be coming to Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam in December. For North America, South America, and India, Riot plans to release the game in the spring of 2021.

