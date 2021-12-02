Where to find the starting quest for Sage in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Sage is a highly-anticipated addition to the healer jobs in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. But finding the starting quest for new jobs can be quite tricky with all of the new blue quest icons popping up after the expansion.

Here’s the starting location for the Sage job.

To pick up the quest, you must have another job leveled to 70. Head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks and search for Sharlayan Maiden. She’ll be around X9.4, Y12.9. After you pick up the quest, you’ll be able to start the job and level it up to the new level cap of 90.

The job quests are an important part of leveling the Sage. They’ll often give you gear that you can use on your leveling journey and new skills that you can only get from the job quest rewards.

The Sage draws upon “the wisdom of aetherology, sorcery, and medicine.” They deal some damage while also healing the party. They also have some barriers that can help protect party members from incoming damage, similar to how the Scholar plays.

Those who pick up the Sage job will start with it at level 70, which means that most of the skills will be available right away. There are 13 more skills that will be unlocked via leveling and one skill will be unlocked at level 80 via the job quest.