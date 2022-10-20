There are many resources players can use and collect to trade for exclusive items in Final Fantasy XIV. But some of them are more precious than others thanks to the rare ways of obtaining them or their weekly limits.

The Manderium Meteorite is one of those rare resources. Players are asked to collect this when completing Manderville’s quests, which will reward players with Relic Weapons.

These weapons were introduced to the game alongside Patch 6.25, which also brought Variant and Criterion dungeons, the Omicron beast tribe, and more.

Here’s how to get Manderium Meteorite in FFXIV.

Where to find Manderium Meteorite in Final Fantasy XIV

There is only one way to get Manderium Meteorite in FFXIV. You have to trade it using Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy. You can get one for 500 Tomestones by speaking to Jubrunnah in Radz-at-Han (X: 12.2, Y: 10.9).

Fortunately, Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy are no longer subject to a weekly cap, which means you can get many of them daily. One of the ways to get some is to complete level 90 duties, as well as daily roulettes and hunts. Here’s a guide on the fastest way to get them.