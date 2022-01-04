The fastest way to get Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy XIV

The currency is used to buy some of the best gear in the game.

Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy are the latest currency introduced to Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion.

They can be earned by completing various duties and activities, and traded for the best gear in the game when augmented, which makes them the most precious resource to pile up in the game at the moment.

Tomestones of Astronomy are capped at 450 per week, so regardless of how much time you’re willing to invest to earn them, you won’t be able to acquire tons of them quickly.

On the other hand, if you don’t have much time to play during some weeks, it might be useful to know which methods are the fastest to reach that cap.

Here is the fastest way to earn Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in FFXIV.

Fastest way to get Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in FFXIV

There are two different methods to earn Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, and both can be used in conjunction. The first one is level 90 duties, and the second one is hunts.

The first method is to do daily Expert roulettes. They reward 40 Tomestones per roulette completion, as well as 50 more for completing a random level 90 dungeon. If you only use this method, you’ll be able to cap every week by completing five daily Expert roulettes. Since each dungeon has a duration of approximately 20 to 25 minutes, it’ll take you less than three hours of playtime per week.

The Leveling, Trials, Main Scenario, Alliance Raids, Normal Raids, Mentor, and Frontline roulettes will also reward Tomestones if you enter them with a level 90 job. They won’t be as time-efficient as the Expert roulette, however. In addition, you won’t be able to level up your other jobs if you use them solely for Tomestones.

If you can’t play every day but still want to earn all 450 Tomestones, it’s also possible to farm level 90 dungeons, which offer 50 Tomestones each. Without the Roulette’s bonus, however, it’ll take you more time to get all of them.

The second method is to do hunts. It consists of taking down specific marked mobs in Endwalker‘s areas, rewarding Tomestones of Aphorism, Tomestomes of Astronomy, and nuts. They also count towards achievements.

Each Endwalker area contains two marked mobs, but they are too strong to be taken down by only one player. For this reason, the community has created hunt groups that host regular sessions. You can ask for a Cross-world Linkshell invitation in the game’s main cities to be informed of hunt sessions, or join a Discord such as Faloop to be notified.

They usually consist of taking down a dozen mobs in total, two for each Endwalker map. They have an approximate duration of 20 to 25 minutes and reward 10 Tomestones for each A rank monster killed. Depending on the number of hunt participants, it can reward more Tomestones than the Expert roulette for the same amount of time invested.

If you have yet to unlock the hunts, you’ll have to reach level 90 and head to Old Sharlayan’s harbor. You should notice an NPC to the left of the Levequests counter with a blue quest sign. All you have to do is to speak to the NPC and it will unlock every level of hunts.