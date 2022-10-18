How to unlock Criterion Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV

Criterion Dungeons were added to Final Fantasy XIV with Patch 6.25, giving players new difficult content to complete that allows for a tougher experience than the less challenging Variant Dungeons.

Unfortunately for those who want to go straight to the harder content, you’ll need to finish the Variant Dungeons first. In the quest “A Key to the Past,” which is required to unlock Criterion Dungeons, players must go through at least one path of Variant Dungeons before they can move on to the harder content.

“A Key to the Past” must be finished before players can access Criterion Dungeons. The quest can be picked up in Old Sharlayan south of the Aetheryte near the Scholar’s Harbor Aethernet Shard. Across from the Shard will be Osmond, who will open up the quest for Variant Dungeons. Take the quest from the Shallow Moor right next to him and follow the questline.

How to unlock Another Sil’dihn Subterrane Criterion Dungeon

Once you’ve finished “A Key to the Past,” head back to Old Sharlayan to the same spot and speak to Osmond again. He will unlock the Criterion Dungeon “Another Sil’dihn Subterrane,” which has different requirements than the Variant version of the dungeon.

Screengrab via Square Enix

After you’ve unlocked it, you can head to the V&C Dungeon Finder, which is just above the Duty Finder in the Duty menu. While there, you can register for the duty, or use the Party Finder to coordinate with other players.

Criterion Dungeons vs. Variant Dungeons in FFXIV

Variant Dungeons can be played with any combination of jobs and are for one to four players. Several actions can be picked depending on your party. The content is more casual and meant more for story purposes than providing difficult content.

Criterion Dungeons are quite different, and there is even a Savage mode for it. Four players consisting of one tank, one healer, and two DPS will be required. No Variant Actions aside from Variant Raise II will be equipped for players, and there are restrictions to it. Typical means of resurrection may also be prevented during parts of the dungeon.

Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage)

During the Savage version of this Criterion Dungeon, players will have a much harder time. Savage-level content is one of the hardest modes in the entire game and requires a coordinated party to defeat. Players must complete the normal version of Another Sil’dihn Subeterrane to access the Savage version of the fight.

In this mode, there are no Variant Actions at all, and upon a party wipe, all of the mobs will respawn. After a certain amount of time, players will be given a passive effect called Sewer-dweller, which increases their damage dealt while also reducing damage taken.

Both versions of the Criterion Dungeon will give players tokens for rewards that can be traded in by speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan.