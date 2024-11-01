Forgot password
Throne and Liberty coupon codes (November 2024)

Free goodies incoming!
Edward Strazd
Published: Nov 1, 2024 02:44 am

Updated Nov. 1, 2024: Found a code!

Throne and Liberty is an MMO with extensive progression and many different materials to collect. If you want to get a headstart, Throne and Liberty occasionally offers coupon codes you can redeem for rewards.

Coupons in Throne and Liberty grant materials and resources you need to upgrade your equipment and become stronger. Here are the latest codes for Throne and Liberty and how to redeem them.

All Throne and Liberty coupon codes (working)

  • hauntedharvest2024—Redeem for a Haunted Harvest-themed profile frame (New)

How to redeem codes in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty coupon redeem menu
The redemptions are limited. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can redeem Throne and Liberty codes in-game. Open the menu and click the Coupon button on the right side of the screen (near the Help and Legal Policies buttons). Enter the code in the window and confirm it. If the code doesn’t work, the screen says, “This coupon is invalid.”

Since there are no active codes, it’s unclear how to claim the rewards, but make sure to check your account in case the rewards get added automatically. Alternatively, check your Mail and the Storage Chest (below the Coupon icon). Pre-order bonuses are available through the Storage Chest, so the coupon rewards are likely there, too.

How to find Throne and Liberty codes

More codes for Throne and Liberty will appear as time passes, and we’ll update this list accordingly. If you want to look for codes yourself, make sure to stay up to date with Throne and Liberty‘s official X account, website, and Reddit.

