The best Paladin Builds in Lost Ark

Though the original version of Lost Ark presents many classes to play, the Western version, which was released on Feb. 11, offers a more limited number of choices. There are five main classes, with several advanced classes to choose from shortly after creating your character.
The Warrior is the tank class of the game and has three advanced classes. While the Berserker and Gunlancer are more focused on dealing heavy damage and tanking hits from enemies, the Paladin uses a support weapon, the holy book, in addition to a tanking weapon.
Here is the best build for the Paladin in Lost Ark.
Best Paladin Builds
PvE build
|Skill
|Skill Level
|Tripod I
|Tripod II
|Tripod III
|Charge
|4/10
|Excellent Mobility
|–
|–
|Executor’s Sword
|10/10
|Stigmata
|Challenger’s Will
|Executioner’s Strike
|Heavenly Blessings
|10/10
|Faith
|Valor
|Heavenly Requiem
|Holy Explosion
|10/10
|Swift Fingers
|Explosion Enhancement
|Prepared Explosion
|Holy Protection
|5/10
|Quick Pace
|–
|–
|Holy Sword
|10/10
|Positioning
|Weak Point Detection
|Condensed Energy
|Light Shock
|10/10
|Swift Fingers
|Faith
|Powerful Shock
|Wrath of God
|10/10
|Acuteness
|Tenacity
|Express Fury
PvP build
|Skill
|Skill Level
|Tripod I
|Tripod II
|Tripod III
|Charge
|5/10
|Excellent Mobility
|–
|–
|Dash Slash
|4/10
|Quick Pace
|–
|–
|Execution of Justice
|10/10
|Rune Prison
|Strength Release
|Light Explosion
|Godsent Law
|10/10
|Shield
|Wide-angle Attack
|Grace
|Heavenly Blessings
|10/10
|Mind Enhancement
|Perseverance
|Heavenly Reqiuem
|Holy Protection
|10/10
|Quick Pace
|Robust Protection
|Vow of Light
|Holy Sword
|10/10
|Propulsion
|Outburst of Light
|Condensed Energy
|Wrath of God
|10/10
|Wide Thunderstroke
|Thunder
|Express Fury
Keep in mind that these builds are just suggestions. In Lost Ark, you can switch the level of skills and their effects whenever you want. This means you can choose one of these builds at first and adjust it after testing it out to adapt it to your personal playstyle.