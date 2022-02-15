The best Paladin Builds in Lost Ark

Though the original version of Lost Ark presents many classes to play, the Western version, which was released on Feb. 11, offers a more limited number of choices. There are five main classes, with several advanced classes to choose from shortly after creating your character.

The Warrior is the tank class of the game and has three advanced classes. While the Berserker and Gunlancer are more focused on dealing heavy damage and tanking hits from enemies, the Paladin uses a support weapon, the holy book, in addition to a tanking weapon.

Here is the best build for the Paladin in Lost Ark.

Best Paladin Builds

PvE build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Charge 4/10 Excellent Mobility – – Executor’s Sword 10/10 Stigmata Challenger’s Will Executioner’s Strike Heavenly Blessings 10/10 Faith Valor Heavenly Requiem Holy Explosion 10/10 Swift Fingers Explosion Enhancement Prepared Explosion Holy Protection 5/10 Quick Pace – – Holy Sword 10/10 Positioning Weak Point Detection Condensed Energy Light Shock 10/10 Swift Fingers Faith Powerful Shock Wrath of God 10/10 Acuteness Tenacity Express Fury

PvP build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Charge 5/10 Excellent Mobility – – Dash Slash 4/10 Quick Pace – – Execution of Justice 10/10 Rune Prison Strength Release Light Explosion Godsent Law 10/10 Shield Wide-angle Attack Grace Heavenly Blessings 10/10 Mind Enhancement Perseverance Heavenly Reqiuem Holy Protection 10/10 Quick Pace Robust Protection Vow of Light Holy Sword 10/10 Propulsion Outburst of Light Condensed Energy Wrath of God 10/10 Wide Thunderstroke Thunder Express Fury

Keep in mind that these builds are just suggestions. In Lost Ark, you can switch the level of skills and their effects whenever you want. This means you can choose one of these builds at first and adjust it after testing it out to adapt it to your personal playstyle.