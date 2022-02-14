Lost Ark set to receive new European region to shorten queue times

Lost Ark has exploded in popularity since its free-to-play release last weekend. To cater to the high demand, Amazon Games is currently working to bring a new set of live severs for players in Europe.

In a post last night, the Lost Ark team shared that they understand queue times in the region have been lengthy and have caused problems for players trying to get in on the action. To remedy this, they’ll be working to get more servers up and running.

We’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. We understand lengthy queue times may persist and will need time to help accommodate all players to get in game.



Read for details.https://t.co/fOMz2rPyiw pic.twitter.com/s2fUKrWxbT — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 13, 2022

Elaborating further in a blog post, the team shared that with a joint effort between Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG, the plan is “to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe.”

Right now, the team hasn’t announced specific times for when they believe this will go live, but it’s the main priority as the devs work to get all players into the game.

The new region won’t be connected to Central Europe, meaning that players won’t be able to play with others who are in that region. This server will be the perfect starting point for those in Europe who are yet to kick off their journey in the game or for those looking to start a second character.

In celebration of its launch, the two studios are banding together to gift players a handful of in-game items, which include a choice of a mount, skin selection chest, and more. You can read more about the free loot on the Lost Ark forum.