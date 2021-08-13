How to get the Polar Bear mount on Final Fantasy XIV

A new bear mount has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV to bring some chilled air on the heavenly coasts of Costa Del Sol, alongside a new frozen dessert and two other items that can be unlocked with the newest event.

The Moonfire Faire event started earlier today and will end on Aug. 26, 9.59am CT. You can unlock seasonal items by completing its one-time quest. In addition to the mount, the players can unlock some new and returning items using Faire Vouchers that are earned by completing the event-themed FATE near Costa del Sol, La Noscea.

There are not many bear mounts you can unlock on FFXIV, since most of them are purchased in the Mog Station. This event is the perfect opportunity to add one more to your collection. It also features the unique action Crystal Ice to summon a circle of ice, chilling the whole area for a few seconds. Here is how to unlock it.

How to get the Polar Bear mount on FF XIV

The Polar Bear mount is very easy to unlock on FFXIV. It requires you to have reached level 30, however. Here are the steps to get the cute mount:

Start the quest Unseasonable Chills, given by the Lalafell Mayaru Moyaru in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa (X: 11.5 / Y: 13.8). It can be accessed quickly by teleporting to the Aftscastle.

Follow the steps of the quest, which will bring you to Costa del Sol.

Wait for the event-themed FATE to appear. They pop up every 10 minutes.

Redeem your quest and complete the next one to earn the Polar Bear Horn, which will allow you to permanently unlock the mount.

There are also a few other items added with the event, mainly to decorate your garden: the Moonfire Mask Stall, the ice dessert Costa del Hielo, and the Grilled Corn.

These can be purchased for Faire Vouchers, earned through completing the event-themed FATE by talking to the Moonfire Faire Vendor, the questgiver NPC in Costa del Sol.

Here are all the purchasable items of the event:

The players will have until Aug. 26, 8.59am CT to get these items. Here is the dedicated page for the event.