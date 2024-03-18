How to get Arch-Glacor in Runescape

With boss fights playing a crucial role in RuneScape, defeating Arch-Glacor should be a top priority once you have leveled up your combat and defense skills adequately. Despite posing a formidable challenge for players, Arch-Glacor isn’t the hardest to tackle.

If you are wondering how to get to an Arch-Glacor in RuneScape and defeat it, this guide will answer your queries.

How to get to an Arch-Glacor in RuneScape

To find and challenge the Arch-Glacor in RuneScape, enter the city of Senntisten and activate the Aqueduct Portal at the Glacor Front on the southern side of the city.

Here’s what the entrance looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter Senntisten in RuneScape, activate the Ancient Door located in the northwest part of Varrock Dig Site and south of King’s Road. You don’t need to complete the quest associated with it to enter the city.

How to defeat Arch-Glacor in RuneScape

The Arch-Glacor is a beginner-friendly boss in RuneScape. You don’t have to take any special preparation for the fight. Players with any stat or gear level can take on the fight, although it’s recommended to have a combat level of at least 70.

The blue monster you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RuneScape Wiki

Make sure to equip your best Magic or Ranged gear. While damaging Arch-Glacor is definitely possible with melee, Ranged and Magic gear makes the fight easier.

Now, you are probably aware of how you can tweak the settings of the Arch Glacor boss fight to suit your experience. Well, this boss offers access to two modes: normal and hard. The hard mode is inaccessible until you manage to defeat the boss in normal mode under certain conditions: defeat Arch-Glacor with all five mechanics enabled as a solo player in normal mode.

In RuneScape, Arch-Glacor features a total of five mechanics, four of which can be switched off in normal mode using the customize menu that pops up before you activate the Aqueduct Portal. The hard mode, on the other hand, requires you to fight the glacor with all mechanics activated, so use the normal mode to practice your ideas.

Defeating the Arch-Glacor in RuneScape drops a range of rewards for you to collect. The more the number of mechanics enabled, the bigger the drops you get—so try pushing your limits as much as you can.

