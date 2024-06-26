How to complete the Altar Trial in Tarisland – Lamp puzzle walkthrough

Every day in Tarisland, you can complete multiple Reputation Events to earn EXP, Silver Coins, and reputation. Some of these events are simple fetch quests, while others are puzzles you must solve without hints.

Recommended Videos

One of the Reputation Events you may encounter in Tarisland is the Altar Trial lamp puzzle. The event is in the SilverLit Outskirts, and here’s how to complete it.

Reputation event rotation: Reputation Events change daily regardless of whether you complete them or not. Make sure to do them if you’re trying to max out your reputation in a specific area, as tomorrow’s events may be in a different one.

How to solve the Altar Trial lamp puzzle in Tarisland

The Altar Trial has five lamp posts. Some are green, and some are orange. Your objective is to make them all the same color to unlock the central lamp post. To change color, come close to the lamp and interact with it.

Here’s a breakdown of how lamp posts work. When you interact with the lamp post, three lamps change color: The one you interacted with (let’s number it zero), the second, and the third going clockwise. This works the same for all lamp posts in this puzzle.

These lamps would change colors if I interacted with the one in front. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve the puzzle, keep switching lamp posts until any of the three lamp posts in the position described above are of the same color, and the rest are of the other. The exact steps can vary as starting colors might be different for you, but keep interacting with the layout in mind.

Interact with the lamps one last time to make them the same color. They should emit a lightning pulse, unlocking the center lamp post. Go to the center and open the lamp post to collect your rewards and complete the Reputation Event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy