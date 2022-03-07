Here are the latest patch notes and updates for Lost Ark

After working on improving the network and server state for players flocking to play Lost Ark, the developers have been implementing weekly updates and regular new content to keep the game fresh.

The latest update was introduced on March 3 following maintenance on all servers. It brings numerous bug fixes and major balance updates for Tier One and Tier Two content.

Here are the patch notes for the Lost Ark’s March 3 update.

Balance updates

The aim of the balance updates is to facilitate and fasten the completion of some of the most challenging fights from Tier One and Tier Two categories. It includes Guardian Raids and Abyssal Dungeons. The content targeted for balance updates had all win rates of less than 10 percent, according to the community manager.

“This balance update isn’t about simply adjusting the difficulty as whole,” the developers said. “Rather, the focus is to improve some of the difficult patterns to better prepare players as they progress through each Tier and work their way toward Tier 3 endgame content.”

Abyssal dungeons

Necromancer’s Origin [Ancient Elveria] “Player forgiveness” improved in Sigmund’s orb phase Sigmund’s color wave effect improved for clarity

Hall of the Twisted Warlord [Phantom Palace] Debuff stack and attack pattern of the Phantom Legion King and Phantom Cut adjusted Phantom Legion King’s Illusion Sword pattern updated Receiving two sword stacks no longer wipes the entire group. Only the player who gets two stacks receives damage, and then dies when getting three of them.

Hildebrandt Palace [Ancient Elveria] Stagger damage required for last boss decreased Effect range from the Meteors’ Phantom Energy increased Meteors now have a front attack pattern instead of a circle

Sea of Indolence [Gate of Paradise] Warning time before the omen attack resolves in the stage two increased The Indolence attack from Sentinel Akam no longer wipes the group, but deals high damage instead



Guardian raids

Vertus Stun debuff removed from the tail swing attack Damage from jumping out from ice and player grab reduced

Nacrasena Damage dealt of various attacks decreased

Flame Fox Yoho HP decreased Duration of the Flame Ground attack and effect of Burning Soul reduced Damage dealt of several attacks decreased

Tytalos Duration of Circle of Spalling attack reduced The sand energy explosion attack no longer wipes, but deals high damage instead

Achates The boss now always summons four Guardian Statues Weak Point damage required lowered The changes don’t apply in Trial Guardian Raids

Lava Chromanium Damage of lava eruption attack reduced

Levanos Damage required to apply Weak Point effect lowered

Alberhastic The buff upon getting the Heat Orb is removed The wipe mechanic now deals high damage instead



Bug fixes

All debuffs will now be visible on battle effects display

The in-game clock now shows the right time zone (might specifically target the Europe West server)

Adjustments prevent players from being disconnected of the game while trying to logging in and waiting in the queue

More fixes to matchmaking issues

“Nineveh’s Aura of Chaos” rapport quest chain bug where an object couldn’t be used fixed

Abyss Trader now shows in Rothun

Weekly Battle Item Bundle number claim limit fixed to become once a week instead of 10 times

Language-themed chat filters added

This article will be updated when further patches are introduced to the Lost Ark live servers.