Final Fantasy 14 Xbox version heading in positive direction

Xbox fans might get the popular MMO on their consoles if talks continue to move in a positive direction.

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida gave an update on the possibility of Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox in an interview with Easy Allies, saying that talks with the company are “going in a positive tone.”

For fans of Xbox consoles, there’s a possibility that the game will come to the platform sometime in the future. While Yoshida was unable to give definitive answers, he said the talks between Square Enix and Microsoft are headed in a positive direction. He wasn’t able to elaborate much past that, but he hopes to have an answer soon.

“We are still in discussions with Microsoft and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive tone,” Yoshida told Easy Allies. “I don’t want to say that we do not have an Xbox version but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I’ll have some kind of update to the players.”

Final Fantasy 14 is enjoying a surge in players, recently surpassing 24 million players worldwide, and is the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy series to date. With Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker set to release in mid-November, that number could grow even higher after its launch.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is set to release on Nov. 23, with early access for those who pre-order the game. Hours of story and gameplay will be added to the game, along with several new areas and two new jobs.