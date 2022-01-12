Like many MMO games, Square Enix rewards the fidelity of Final Fantasy players in several ways. One of them is veteran rewards, which are exclusive items that are offered to players after they reach certain caps of total days subscribed.

There’s no other way to earn these items in the game, which makes them more precious to some players. They include minions, glamours, and other items. The rewards are divided into four levels and a new system has replaced the old one alongside the release of Stormblood. Players can still get the old rewards, though, as well as the new ones.

Here are all the veteran rewards in FFXIV.

All veteran rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

New veteran rewards

Advent attire: 60 subscription days

Tantalus attire: 150 subscription days

Wild Rose attire: 240 subscription days

Leonhart attire: 330 subscription days

Old veteran rewards

The old veteran rewards can still be earned and don’t have a subscription days cap but can be traded for achievement certificates instead. Players can get those certificates by earning achievement points.

Those items are additional to the achievement’s rewards and can be bought from the Master of the Rolls in Old Gridania (X: 10.6, Y: 6.3), near the Amphitheatre. Here are the old veteran rewards you can buy using certificates: