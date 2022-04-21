Lost Ark has introduced its first battle pass on April, 21, the Ark Pass. Many players will be thrilled to see its rewards and challenges, because in addition to Premium and Super Premium versions, it also features a free one.

It means they will get yet another way to gain rewards, including honing gear materials, cards, and ship materials. It’s also a great way to encourage the players to try out different activities by completing its challenges and mission and to play everyday.

Here are all rewards of Lost Ark‘s first Ark Pass for its free, Premium, and Super Premium versions.

Screengrab via Smilegate

First Ark Pass