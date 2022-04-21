Lost Ark has introduced its first battle pass on April, 21, the Ark Pass. Many players will be thrilled to see its rewards and challenges, because in addition to Premium and Super Premium versions, it also features a free one.
It means they will get yet another way to gain rewards, including honing gear materials, cards, and ship materials. It’s also a great way to encourage the players to try out different activities by completing its challenges and mission and to play everyday.
Here are all rewards of Lost Ark‘s first Ark Pass for its free, Premium, and Super Premium versions.
First Ark Pass
- Level One
- 10 Bloodclaw’s Glittering Coins or an Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Level Two
- Three Sailing Coin Selection Chests or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Level Three
- One Ascendant Ship Parts Chest or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Level Four
- One Ascendant Ship Parts Chest II or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Level Five
- Five Regulus’ Light Currency Chest
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone II)
- Super Premium: Wallpaper Noble Banquet
- Level Six
- Three Sailing Coin Selection Chests or five Regulus’ Light Currency Chests
- Premium: Five Regulus’ Light Currency Chests
- Level Seven
- 180 Basic Timbers or five Ascendant Gem Selection Chests
- Premium: Five Ascendant Gem Selection Chests
- Level Eight
- 180 Uncommon Timbers or one Fusion Material Selection Chest
- Premium: One Fusion Material Selection Chest
- Level Nine
- Three Ascendant Ship Blueprint Selection Chests or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Level 10
- One Soul Vanguard Selection Chest
- Premium: Two Legendary Rapport Selection Chests
- Super Premium: Two Legendary Rapport Selection Chests
- Level 11
- One Ascendant Ship Parts Chest or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Level 12
- One Ascendant Ship Parts Chest II or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Level 13
- One Ascendant Ship Parts Chest III or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard)
- Level 14
- Three Ascendant Ship Blueprint Selection Chests or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Level 15
- Five Regulus’ Light Currency Chest
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone II)
- Super Premium: Noble Banquet Headwear Selection Chest
- Level 16
- Three Basic Life Energy Potions or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Level 17
- One Ascendant Dispatch Seal Selection Chest or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone I)
- Level 18
- Three Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Level 19
- Three Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Level 20
- One Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Premium: one Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone III)
- Super Premium: Noble Banquet Chestpiece Selection Chest
- Level 21
- 10 Epic Rapport Selection Chests or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone I)
- Level 22
- Two Legendary Rapport Selection Chests or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Guardian Stone I)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Guardian Stone I)
- Level 23
- 10 Epic Rapport Selection Chests or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Shard)
- Level 24
- Two Legendary Rapport Selection Chests or three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Premium: Three Ascendant Honing Chests (Leapstone I)
- Level 25
- One Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Premium: One Ascendant Gem Selection Chest
- Super Premium: Noble Banquet Pants Selection Chest
- Level 26
- Five Any Card Packs or five Regulus’ Light Currency Chests
- Premium: Five Regulus’ Light Currency Chests
- Level 27
- Five Any Card Packs or five Ascendant Gem Selection Chests
- Premium: Five Ascendant Gem Selection Chests
- Level 28
- Three Eternity Essences or one Fusion Material Selection Chest
- Premium: One Fusion Material Selection Chest
- Level 29
- 25 Pheons or one Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Premium: One Ascendant Honing Chest (Support)
- Level 30
- One Legendary Card Pack
- Premium: Vertus Pet Selection Chest
- Super Premium: Noble Banquet Weapon Selection Chest