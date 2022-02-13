All Monster locations in the Rethramis region in Lost Ark

Lost Ark brings elements that are staples of the MMO genre, but also adds a few twists of its own. One of its focuses is exploration, and as such, players will have to take their time when discovering new areas and unveiling their deepest secrets to enjoy the full content of the game.

The Adventurer’s Tome is one way of keeping track of those discoveries. Players will earn various rewards when completing the Tomes of the game’s numerous continents.

The monsters are among the elements to complete in those Tomes. They are Alpha monsters, meaning they’re often not too different from the regular mobs you’ll encounter in masses in the wild, just a little stronger. They will have more HP and will deal more damage, but they aren’t usually hard to defeat.

There are 15 monsters to defeat to complete the tab in the Adventurer’s Tome from the Rethramis continent. Here are all of their locations to help you progress faster.

All Monster locations in the Rethramis region

Here is the list of all monsters from the Rethramis region in the order of the Adventurer’s Tome:

Lead White Redbeak (Loghill) Lead Croclaw (Loghill) Toxiclaw Explorer (Loghill) Lead Moss Wolf (Ankumo Mountains) Giant Skehal (Ankumo Mountains) Boss Gravedigger (Rethramis Border) Old Mera Snake (Dungeon: Aquilok’s Head) Boss Brook (Rethramis Border) Flesh-eating Spider Boss (Rethramis Border) Toxiclaw Elite Archer (Dungeon: Toxiclaw Cavern) Decomposed Infected (Dungeon: Aquilok’s Tail) Stinky Gravedigger (Dungeon: Aquilok’s Head) Giant Thornwalker (Dungeon: Aquilok’s Head) Wandering Infected (Ankumo Mountains) Boss Mystical Snake (Ankumo Mountains)

And here are their locations per map of the continent.

Loghill

Screengrab via Smilegate

Dungeon: Toxiclaw Cavern

Screengrab via Smilegate

Ankumo Mountains

Screengrab via Smilegate

Dungeon: Aquilok’s Head

Screengrab via Smilegate

Rethramis Border

Screengrab via Smilegate

Dungeon: Aquilok’s Tail