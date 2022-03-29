Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time and attracts players of all ages with its unique aesthetic, fun gameplay, and ability to play as you want. Players can build massive projects by hand, or they can explore the vast open world with friends. Minecraft offers something for everyone, and knowing which edition of Minecraft is better for your needs is crucial.

There are two primary versions of Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. Both offer the same iconic Minecraft experience, although there are differences between the two that can impact your enjoyment.

What is Minecraft Java Edition?

Java Edition is for PC only, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can download your own skins, download community-created mods to enhance your experience, and can enjoy online community servers. This edition also requires higher computer specifications to run and doesn’t offer cross-play with Bedrock users.

What is Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

The Bedrock Edition is the version you’ll find on console and mobile, but it is also available on PC. This version offers a few unique options like crossplay with other Bedrock players, less computer power to run smoothly, the ability to use a controller, and “moderation and parental controls” to adjust the online experience. This also offers an official marketplace where you can buy add-ons and mods to change your experience.

So which Minecraft is better?

Both Minecraft versions offer benefits players should consider before committing. If you’re a PC player that wants to experiment with mods and only want to play with other Java players, this version is for you. If you plan on playing Minecraft or console or with friends on consoles, go with the Bedrock Edition. This version is also better suited for younger players that need parental guidance.

There isn’t necessarily one version of Minecraft better than the other.

Both offer benefits that are better for different types of players. You can find more info about the differences on the official Minecraft website.