Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The player holding a Mace in an icy biome in Minecraft
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Minecraft

How to get and use Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Useful in PvP.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:38 am

Minecraft 1.21 just rolled out and brought a couple of new Enchantments. One of these is the Breach Enchantment. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Breach Enchantment in Minecraft.

Recommended Videos

How to get Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Crafting a Mace in Minecraft.
Don’t forget to craft a bunch of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Breach Enchantment in Minecraft in two ways:

  • Create the Enchantment yourself by enchanting a Mace with a Lapis Lazuli
  • Find an Enchanted Book inside Chests or Ominous Vaults

The easiest way is to create a couple of Maces and bring them to an Enchantment Table along with a couple of Lapis Lazuli. Breach is a pretty common Enchantment, so it shouldn’t take too many attempts to get it. Finding an Enchantment Book out in the wild is rare, so don’t rely on this method if you really need this weapon buff.

How to use Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Enchanting a Mace in Minecraft.
Always go for the level three enchantment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Breach Enchantment increases your damage output on enemies wearing armor. Unfortunately, this sounds better than it actually is, at least when it comes to single-player. Most of the time, the extra damage of the Breach Enchantment is negligible. Even with a Breach level four enchantment, it still takes the exact amount of hits to kill an enemy as it would with a non-enchanted Mace.

With that said, the Breach Enchantment is very useful in PvP games. Players wear full sets of armor, unlike NPC enemies, who usually wear one piece of armor. Since the Breach Enchantment is more effective the more armor an enemy is wearing, it will do way more damage to players in full armor sets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.