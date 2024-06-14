How to get and use Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.21 just rolled out and brought a couple of new Enchantments. One of these is the Breach Enchantment. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Breach Enchantment in Minecraft.

How to get Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Don't forget to craft a bunch of these.

You can get the Breach Enchantment in Minecraft in two ways:

Create the Enchantment yourself by enchanting a Mace with a Lapis Lazuli

by enchanting a Mace with a Lapis Lazuli Find an Enchanted Book inside Chests or Ominous Vaults

The easiest way is to create a couple of Maces and bring them to an Enchantment Table along with a couple of Lapis Lazuli. Breach is a pretty common Enchantment, so it shouldn’t take too many attempts to get it. Finding an Enchantment Book out in the wild is rare, so don’t rely on this method if you really need this weapon buff.

How to use Breach Enchantment in Minecraft

Always go for the level three enchantment.

The Breach Enchantment increases your damage output on enemies wearing armor. Unfortunately, this sounds better than it actually is, at least when it comes to single-player. Most of the time, the extra damage of the Breach Enchantment is negligible. Even with a Breach level four enchantment, it still takes the exact amount of hits to kill an enemy as it would with a non-enchanted Mace.

With that said, the Breach Enchantment is very useful in PvP games. Players wear full sets of armor, unlike NPC enemies, who usually wear one piece of armor. Since the Breach Enchantment is more effective the more armor an enemy is wearing, it will do way more damage to players in full armor sets.

