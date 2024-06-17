Many mobs in Minecraft are a lot more dangerous than they look, and Bogged are some of the most misleading foes you can encounter. They don’t look menacing, but Bogged can quickly eliminate you if you’re not careful, which means you need to know how to find and beat them.

Recommended Videos

Having a basic understanding of every mob in Minecraft is crucial if you want to be prepared for any combat situation you encounter. It’s especially important with mobs like the Bogged since they can be tricky to deal with, so here’s how to find and beat Bogged in Minecraft.

Where to find Bogged in Minecraft

They lurk around a couple of areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bogged can only be found around Swamps, Mangrove Swamps, and Trial Chambers. They spawn naturally around all three areas, although they’re not always present in Trial Chambers since the mobs present vary depending on which trial spawners are active.

If you want to guarantee you find a Bogged, tracking down a Swamp or Mangrove Swamp is the safest bet. They’re fairly common in Trial Chambers, but not guaranteed.

Minecraft Bogged abilities, explained

Bogged are essentially a more powerful variant of the Skeleton mob with all the same abilities except they shoot poisoned arrows instead of regular ones. They only have 16 health instead of 20 and move slower than regular Skeletons, but their poisoned arrows make them a lot deadlier since poison continuously drains your health for a period of time.

They don’t drop anything special, so you never actually need to seek Bogged out, but vanquishing them can be a good way to obtain:

Arrows of poison

Bones

Arrows

Damaged bow

You can also shear Bogged to get mushrooms. When you shear Bogged, you always get two mushrooms. You might get two red mushrooms, two brown mushrooms, or one of each.

Don’t let their arrows hit you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to defeat Bogged in Minecraft

The best way to beat Bogged in Minecraft is by using a combination of a melee weapon and a shield. It’s crucial to avoid the Bogged’s poison arrows at all costs since they’re extremely deadly, which means you need a shield to protect yourself.

Any melee weapon works, so just choose whichever one you like best. I recommend an enchanted Mace or Sword that has Fire Aspect on it for the best results since this enchantment makes all Bogged perish extra quickly.

Bogged aren’t too tough to defeat as long as you know what to expect, so you should have a much easier time fighting this foe than more formidable ones like the Breeze or Warden.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy