Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A bunch of Bogged in a swamp in Minecraft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Minecraft

How to find and beat Bogged in Minecraft

Watch out for those arrows.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 12:44 pm

Many mobs in Minecraft are a lot more dangerous than they look, and Bogged are some of the most misleading foes you can encounter. They don’t look menacing, but Bogged can quickly eliminate you if you’re not careful, which means you need to know how to find and beat them.

Recommended Videos

Having a basic understanding of every mob in Minecraft is crucial if you want to be prepared for any combat situation you encounter. It’s especially important with mobs like the Bogged since they can be tricky to deal with, so here’s how to find and beat Bogged in Minecraft.

Where to find Bogged in Minecraft

Standing next to a Bogged in Minecraft.
They lurk around a couple of areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bogged can only be found around Swamps, Mangrove Swamps, and Trial Chambers. They spawn naturally around all three areas, although they’re not always present in Trial Chambers since the mobs present vary depending on which trial spawners are active.

If you want to guarantee you find a Bogged, tracking down a Swamp or Mangrove Swamp is the safest bet. They’re fairly common in Trial Chambers, but not guaranteed.

Minecraft Bogged abilities, explained

Bogged are essentially a more powerful variant of the Skeleton mob with all the same abilities except they shoot poisoned arrows instead of regular ones. They only have 16 health instead of 20 and move slower than regular Skeletons, but their poisoned arrows make them a lot deadlier since poison continuously drains your health for a period of time.

They don’t drop anything special, so you never actually need to seek Bogged out, but vanquishing them can be a good way to obtain:

  • Arrows of poison
  • Bones
  • Arrows
  • Damaged bow

You can also shear Bogged to get mushrooms. When you shear Bogged, you always get two mushrooms. You might get two red mushrooms, two brown mushrooms, or one of each.

Bogged in a swamp in Minecraft.
Don’t let their arrows hit you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to defeat Bogged in Minecraft

The best way to beat Bogged in Minecraft is by using a combination of a melee weapon and a shield. It’s crucial to avoid the Bogged’s poison arrows at all costs since they’re extremely deadly, which means you need a shield to protect yourself.

Any melee weapon works, so just choose whichever one you like best. I recommend an enchanted Mace or Sword that has Fire Aspect on it for the best results since this enchantment makes all Bogged perish extra quickly.

Bogged aren’t too tough to defeat as long as you know what to expect, so you should have a much easier time fighting this foe than more formidable ones like the Breeze or Warden.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin