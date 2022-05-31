How do you play Minecraft Classic unblocked at school or work?

IT departments of schools and workplaces often take precautions to prevent their users from playing games or using streaming services. While it sounds awful for a gamer, they do have their reasons. Computers located in these places are often meant to be used for work/study purposes, and admins would like to keep it that way.

If you’ve just tried downloading Minecraft on a work or school computer/network but could not do so, there’s no reason to lose hope. There are a few methods players can try out to unlock Minecraft and download it to work and school computers.

Applying the following methods can allow you to install Minecraft, but you may still want to avoid spreading the word to avoid the IT department cracking down on the situation once again.

Here’s how you can play Minecraft Classic Unblocked at school or work.

How do you unblock Minecraft at school or work?

Use a VPN

Preventing players from downloading Minecraft is one of the most common methods used in schools and workplaces. Considering players can’t install Minecraft on their devices, they will have zero ways to play the game.

It’s one of the more straightforward situations to bypass since you’ll most likely be able to download Minecraft with a VPN. A VPN will lift the restrictions preventing you from playing or downloading Minecraft.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into online servers as well, you should consider picking up one of the best gaming VPNs available in the market. The main difference between a gaming VPN and a regular one will be their latencies. A gaming-ready VPN will reduce the overall latency/lag, while a regular one can cause you to experience high ping and lag spikes. After installing a VPN, pick a country close to where you live to reduce any additional lag that may occur.

Configure your PC’s Firewall

Firewall configurations are another popular method to prevent players from playing or downloading games on issued computers. HTTPS is the most common encryption method, and there’s a decent chance you may still be able to download the game from its website’s HTTP version if it wasn’t separately added to a block list. Before diving deep into your firewall settings, try removing the s in HTTPS in the link while trying to download Minecraft through its official website.

Players who still can’t download the game from its HTTP website, or have trouble while logging in to the game can follow the steps below:

Click on the Start button and type in Control Panel

Choose System Security

Select Windows Defender Firewall

Click on the Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall button, which will be located on the top left column

Search the list for anything Minecraft related and tick off the two boxes next to them

Try out port forwarding

Port forwarding may have lost its appeal in the gaming world over the years, but it can still allow players to download/play Minecraft on networks or PCs that they aren’t allowed.

To set up port forwarding, you’ll need to use an ethernet cable to connect your PC to the router first.

After connecting to the router, type in your IP address to a browser’s URL bar

Login with your router console credentials If you don’t know your login details, you can Google the default ones for your router’s brand

Navigate to the Advanced Settings inside the panel and locate Port Forwarding

Enter 25565 in the dedicated section and save the changes

Before trying to reconnect to Minecraft, reboot your router first

Applying the methods above should allow you to play Minecraft when it’s blocked. Unless you’re going with the VPN method, you won’t need to install anything on your PC. Even with the VPN method, make sure to download the VPN of your choice from its official website and avoid downloading any other unknown third-party software.