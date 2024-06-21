First preview of native version of Minecraft on PlayStation 5 goes live

If you own a PS5 and want to play Minecraft, your only option is to use the PS4 version of the game. But this won’t last long because Minecraft is beginning to test its native version for PS5.

Recommended Videos

Minecraft launched its first preview of the native version of the game for PS5 on June 20, and anyone who owns the PS4 version of Minecraft can test it out and submit feedback. The goal of the native version is to “make the game run more effectively on the PS5’s hardware.”

Enjoy the latest content to the full power of PS5. Image via Mojang

To access the preview, you must own the PS4 version of Minecraft on PS5. Find the Preview menu in the game’s settings, and you should be able to jump right in. The version includes the latest 1.21 update, featuring new Trial Chambers structures and everything that comes with them.

Since it’s a test version of the game, there are bound to be bugs. The developer warns these preview builds can be unstable and you should back up your Minecraft worlds before switching to a preview version of the game.

The preview also supports multiplayer in case you want to play with friends. In this version, multiplayer is only available between players on PlayStation consoles, including PS4 and PS5. The only exception is Minecraft Realms, which supports cross-play. The only caveat with Minecraft Realms is you must create a dedicated preview realm. The preview realm is a separate instance to prevent any issues affecting your regular Realms.

There’s no information regarding when the native version of Minecraft for PS5 is scheduled to release or how long this preview lasts, so use this opportunity while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy