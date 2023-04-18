Can you play Minecraft legends offline?

Minecraft Legends is an action adventure RTS developed by Mojang Studios which re-envisions Minecraft’s mount-based combat through a more strategic lens. Given Minecraft’s immense popularity and this project’s unique gameplay, Minecraft Legends has become a highly anticipated title, though many have wondered if this game will have offline play.

Games that have offline play allow their users to play the game even without an Internet connection. Typically, multiplayer-focused games require consistent Internet access and have no offline mode.

Since Minecraft Legends has both single-player and multiplayer experiences, many potential players have wondered if the game will support offline play after launch. If you are one of these players, look no further. This is everything that you need to know about offline Minecraft Legends play.

Does Minecraft Legends have offline play?

No. Players are required to have a consistent online connection in order to launch the game. If players lose their connection while playing Minecraft Legends, they will eventually be kicked out of their game.

This decision not to include offline play in Minecraft Legends has perplexed various long-time Minecraft fans. The original, base Minecraft title did enable offline play through its launcher. Minecraft Legends is the first title in the franchise to disable this mode, despite also having a single-player game mode.

There have been cases where players have been able to access Minecraft Legends offline during the beta. It is entirely possible that only some players, potentially console users, can play while not online, but not all.

Multiple sources have theorized that Mojang’s decision to axe widespread offline access from players came as a result of the company’s purchase by Microsoft. Instead of retroactively discarding offline play from the original Minecraft, Microsoft may have instead stipulated that all future Mojang games require persistent Internet connections.

Minecraft Legends is undoubtedly one of the most unique titles to come from the Minecraft spin-off titles, though for now it appears that players will need a stable connection to enjoy the game.