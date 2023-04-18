All Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition skins

Skins are a core part of Minecraft, and that’s also the case in the game’s new spin-off, Minecraft Legends. Cosmetics allow players to customize their in-game looks, making each character unique in their own way. Right out of the gate, players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be decked out in some wonderful skins, granting them a more stylish start.

With Minecraft Legends launching on April 18, 2023, there are a limited number of skins available in the game. Over time, with more patches and content updates, the developers are likely to introduce more cosmetics to the game.

What skins does the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition include?

One hero skin

Five mount skins

Screengrab via Mojang and Blackbird Interactive

Upon launch, only four out of five mount skins will be available in the game, and the fifth one will be introduced at a later date. This article will be updated when we have all the visuals of the Deluxe Edition skins.

Given the importance of multiplayer gameplay in Minecraft Legends, skins will play a big role as players will look forward to creating unique appearances. The remaining half of the fun lies within the internal mechanics of Minecraft Legends, which can be familiar to Minecraft veterans. Getting diamond and redstone, for example, will also be an important part of progression.

With fans flooding into the game from all the available platforms, it’ll also be a decent practice to figure out the PvP side of the game after grasping the basics of its single-player capabilities.