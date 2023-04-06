Hail Hydra, albeit with just a bit less power in an upcoming Marvel Snap update.

The nefarious Red Skull is being nerfed yet again in this month’s upcoming balance pass, Second Dinner revealed. His partner in crime Shuri remains untouched, but a change is coming. Red Skull will have his power reduced from 13 to 12 in the patch, and Shuri is up next.

The upcoming balance patch is currently scheduled for April 18, but moving forward, they will take place on Thursdays, a new patch day for Snap. Second Dinner will now deploy balance patches every single week as opposed to every month, a huge change for the game. The developer said to expect “two to four” cards to change each week.

“We recognize Shuri is clearly the true offender here, and we have a balance change for Shuri ready,” Second Dinner said on the official Snap Discord server. “However, that change to Shuri needs a patch to be implemented–we can’t make it via OTA. So this is an interim adjustment to weaken the Shuri deck just a bit more. We do expect Shuri to remain viable after this Red Skull tweak, but we don’t want to drastically nerf multiple “innocent” cards when we have an incoming nerf to Shuri herself.”

Second Dinner went on to say that it may revert the new Red Skull change after Shuri is nerfed but “we’re going to give that some time because we’d rather ensure a larger shift in the metagame.”

Another long-powerful card on the opposite end of the power spectrum is Sunspot. The one energy, one power card will now begin with zero power but maintain its card text that will reward plus-one power for each unspent energy.

“Sunspot is one of the most heavily-played cards in the game,” Second Dinner said. “The why is obvious: he’s strong, he’s in Series Two, and he has powerful synergies with other cards like She-Hulk and Infinaut. The opportunity cost for having him in your deck is also very low, since you only have to have one spare Energy on any turn to unlock his strength floor, and the ceiling can be very high.”

For buffs, Shadow King and Sentry are being changed to help them out a bit. Shadow King is having his energy cost reduced from four to three, and Sentry will be getting a two-power buff, while his Power Void will also become more of an albatross in the right lane, switching from negative-eight power to negative-10 power.

“Sentry’s a card that just hasn’t found a great home yet,” Second Dinner said. “While these number changes aren’t an obviously impactful buff, it does increase the potential reward for running Sentry and the potential damage donating your Void with Viper can do. This is just a change we’ve been interested to try out, so we’re making it here.”

Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble season began this week and is ongoing right now.