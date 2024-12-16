Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marvel Rivals Hawkeye aiming with bow wearing purple suit
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

How to turn off Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals

They should really add in a setting for Mouse Acceleration.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 06:01 am

Many people have started noticing inconsistencies and smoothing for the reticle movement and aiming in Marvel Rivals. After community testing, this issue can be pinpointed to mouse acceleration being on by default. But Marvel Rivals does not provide a setting to turn this off, so we will explain everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to disable Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals

Since there’s no in-game method to disable Mouse Acceleration, you’ll have to open the game’s config files and tweak some launch config settings. Nobody has reported any bans for doing so, so this process seems safe. Here’s what you need to do to turn off Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals:

  • Open your Windows folder and follow the path ‘C:\Users\”yourname”\appdata\local\marvel\saved\config\windows’
  • Locate the ‘GameUserSettings’ file and open it with Notepad.
  • Paste in the following settings at the bottom of the file:

[/Script/Engine.InputSettings]

bEnableMouseSmoothing=False

bViewAccelerationEnabled=False

  • Save the change and restart Marvel Rivals to see the changes.
Marvel Rivals config file and path and command to turn off mouse acceleration in windows file manager
Marvel Rivals config file in Windows with Path and command for Mouse Acceleration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, for those of you on Windows 11, some users have reported that turning off the “Enhance pointer precision” mouse setting also disables Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals.

  • Open Settings in Windows
  • Navigate to Bluetooth and Devices
  • Select the Mouse option and click on “Additional mouse settings”
  • Open the Pointer Options tab and uncheck the ‘Enhance pointer precision’ box
Marvel rivals windows enhance pointer precision setting to turn off mouse acceleration
Turning off ‘Enhance pointer precision’ from Windows mouse settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hopefully, these fixes will turn off Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals and help you get more consistent aiming in your games.

What is Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals?

Mouse Acceleration is a setting that’s meant to translate the speed with which you move your mouse into acceleration for the cursor in your game. However, this introduces the issue of your aim speed becoming non-linear and adds inconsistencies to your muscle memory since mouse speed is now an important factor in aiming. Sometimes, the aim correction applied by mouse acceleration will take your aim too far from or not close enough to the target, severely affecting your precision. This issue impacts Ultrawide, 4k, and 2k monitors, which are more than 1080p monitors for Marvel Rivals.

After disabling Mouse Acceleration, you can focus on climbing the Competitive ranks and building your roster of Duelist mains.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter