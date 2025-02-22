Marvel Rivals Ruined Idol: How to Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue

Marvel Rivals continues to get bigger and better. While the headlines from major patches are new heroes and maps, new achievements are also regularly added and some can be difficult to obtain without knowing where you’re looking.

The Ruined Idol achievement in Marvel Rivals was added in the mid-season patch for Season One, which also introduced The Thing and Human Torch, and requires destroying a specific statue that can only be found in one exact spot.

Fear not though, you won’t need to go around ruining every statue you set your eyes on, as we can direct you right to where the Bloodstorm One Statue is found and help you tick another achievement off your list.

How to get the Ruined Idol achievement in Marvel Rivals

The doors you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ruined Idol achievement in Marvel Rivals can only be unlocked on the Central Park map. Thankfully, a limited-time mode was added following the launch of the mid-season update where every match is played on the map. Once this expires, however, you need to wait for it to randomly appear in rotation when playing Quick Match or Competitive.

Though you can unlock the achievement as either the defending or attacking side, destroying the statue is easier when defending as you can access the area where the statue is located earlier. However, wait until the match has started before you destroy the statue, otherwise it won’t count.

The statue is located left of the large doors that mark the second destination for the convoy after Ratatoskr is initially claimed. This area is not accessible by the attacking team until Ratatoskr has been collected and, due to the fact it is deep behind enemy lines, it’s unlikely an attacking player can get the achievement early on—though not entirely impossible.

Target acquired. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the route that the convoy takes to reach the first objective marker, then head left inside the building. Follow the corridor round until you reach a much larger corridor, where the Bloodstorm One Statue is found at the back—as shown in the image above.

Only one person can unlock the achievement per game so, if you are beaten to the statue, unfortunately you need to wait to try again. Don’t forget that the achievement will not pop until you are in the post-game stats screen, so there’s no need to stress if it doesn’t appear immediately.

