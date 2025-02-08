Marvel Rivals players want you to give up on the three-healer teams and embrace the double tank

Marvel Rivals has been out for over two months, and competitive players have figured out multiple team compositions, giving them the best odds to win matches. Now, crafty players are advocating against the popular three-healer strat.

Taking three healers in Marvel Rivals is one of the most popular team compositions where players have at least three strategists in their squad where each other duelist or tank gets a personal pocket healer, allowing them to stay longer in the teamfights. However, players on Reddit are calling this strategy ineffective as it doesn’t work most of the time, especially when you’re sacrificing on the extra tank.

Having two tanks helps your team always stay on the point and recover from bad moments. Image via NetEase

“The problem with 1 tank is that all the enemy’s damage will be unleashed on 1 tank, even with 3 strategists it may not be enough to completely heal them through the damage of 4-5 players,” the player stated how one tank often succumbs to the pressure of the enemy duelists. There are also going to be inevitable moments where the supports need to shift their focus to the DPS players on the team, making the tank a sitting duck in the teamfights.

Vanguards play an important role in Domination and Convoy matches, where they tank the damage to protect the duelists and strategists. Having two damage-soakers in your squad allows you to stay on the points longer and even push your convoy faster to help your team secure more checkpoints.

While having three healers is a great idea in theory and even works in most of your high-ranked matches, the smarter teams will always find a way to channel their damage straight to your tank and leave your team vulnerable. Thus, having another tank in your ranks stops your team from falling flat, and always have a rock as your defense before you all take a trip back to the spawn area after getting eliminated.

Magneto leading the charge, and Venom causing mayhem. Image by NetEase

Tanks like Magneto and even duelists like Mister Fantastic are great at shielding allies, which makes the job of healers easier as it gives them more time to heal their allies. If you play your competitive matches with two tanks, your composition could include two more duelists and two strategies to sustain the team and make it easier for your team to work around the map.

Some tanks love to complement each other as well. For example, Peni Parker loves having Venom around as it allows her to gain a team-up ability, which enhances her power. It makes a great synergy between the two where Peni can push the cart or hold points, while Venom can threaten the backline and come back to the point to get his health up.

Similarly, other Vanguards also have great synergy with duelists, be it Hela reviving Thor and Loki with a single elimination or Hulk giving his Gamma radiation to Iron Man to tear through the enemy team. If you don’t consider these tanks in your team, you’re missing out.

