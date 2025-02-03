Marvel Rivals players finally understand why no one wants to play support

Everyone wants to be an explosive carry in Marvel Rivals and make a name for themselves, but they’re useless without the help of proper backline healers.

Support players in Marvel Rivals have huddled up on Reddit to share their agonies and explain why it’s the least played role in the game. “It was infuriating trying to keep everyone alive,” one player said, who picked the role for a match to balance out the team composition, realizing how many of their teammates just run headfirst into their enemies.

The Clock and Dagger have a good blend of damage and healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Now I understand how hard it is to be a support babysitting the whole team when they are just holding W and use absolutely ZERO cover when they are getting hit,” they added, showcasing the overdependence on healers, making healing one of the most skillful and stressful roles to play.

The six-vs-six Marvel shooter isn’t all about the firepower; it’s also about tanking as a Vanguard and healing your team by being a Strategist to keep them alive for longer. Some Duelists require continuous healing, which makes them stay close to healers, but they don’t usually do that and focus on eliminating the enemies. Playing the Strategist role will help you improve as a player and respect and understand all the roles.

Many teams in Marvel Rivals have been running a duel healer setup to support their teammates, and it has been a staple team composition in ranked matches. The popular misconception behind picking a healer is that they don’t deal enough damage to take down enemies, which becomes increasingly evident when your Duelists are underperforming.

In that case, you have healers who do good damage, such as Jeff and Clock & Dagger. Mantis’ whole kit relies on hitting enemies to recharge her heals, and if you like hitting enemies, she could be a great choice with a CC ability. Other healers like Rocket Racoon and Adam Warlock come with their revive abilities, while Luna Snow and Loki excel in AOE healing and protecting the team.

Even after choosing your Strategists and filling in the gaps, you always have the threat of a rogue Iron Fist, Spiderman, and Psylocke flanking your team and dealing massive chunks of damage to eliminate your team’s healing lines. I’ve died so many times as a healer because my team refuses to protect me and focuses on targeting the Vanguards on the enemy team.

Healers have the incredibly hard job of distributing the heal evenly in the squad while eliminating the enemy flanks to keep themselves alive. The next time you fill in a role as a healer or get a healer player in your team who is trying their level best to support the team, be more appreciative and make their life easier by sticking close to them.

