Marvel Rivals players beg devs to remove annoying menu feature

Marvel Rivals continues to shine, but despite its popularity, there are still areas for improvement, and players have been calling for an annoying menu feature to be removed.

NetEase has developed an incredibly fun game. Most features, including the menu navigation, are well-tuned, but one area, in particular, is causing huge frustration.

The annoyance stems from the Tournament tab in the main menu screen which, as anyone who plays Marvel Rivals will tell you, plays an annoying short video every time you scroll past it for the first time when loading in—and it’s overly loud.

While the feature’s prominence is to advertise the competitive scene in Marvel Rivals, there’s no reason for it to play the excessively loud tune the majority of the time you scroll past it—especially as there’s no way to skip it and, if you’re on console, you have to navigate past it to reach your stats screen.

A popular post on Reddit, attracting over 10,000 upvotes and 300 comments, highlighted the community’s frustration with the menu as players flocked to make it clear that they want to see the tab adjusted to remove the tune and animation.

One player commented that they can “hear this picture,” something I can attest to as the tune is repeatedly playing in my head as I write this article, while another commented how they hate that it can’t be skipped regardless of how many times you’ve heard it.

But it isn’t the only annoying animation in the Marvel Rivals menu. Others have pointed out that selecting the Battle Pass screen plays a Mantis animation every time you click on it.

Hopefully, the dev’s attention has been drawn to these comments, and changes are planned for the future, particularly as the game progresses further into its lifespan and the Tournament section doesn’t need to be promoted as much.

