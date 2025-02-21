Marvel Rivals players agree NetEase needs to add one of the universe’s strongest villains

The addition of The Thing and Human Torch expanded Marvel Rivals’ roster to 37 heroes, but players believe there’s plenty of room for more. Recently, they agreed one of Marvel’s strongest villains should be a part of it soon.

On Feb. 20, a player asked whether Dr. Doom would ever be added to Marvel Rivals as a playable character. He’s already in the game as the story’s main villain (or rather two villains), which recruits heroes to fight in six-vs-six skirmishes. Regardless, Marvel Rivals fans agreed that Doom should eventually appear as a playable character.

Big Marvel baddie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals players offered ideas for three events when Dr. Doom could be introduced as a playable character. Two are related to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, and both Avengers movies (Doom will be the main villain), Doomsday and Secret Wars. “I think if they do add him, it will coincide with the release of the next Avengers movie,” one player said.

The other idea has nothing to do with the MCU. Instead, it’s more focused on the in-game plot. “Wouldn’t the point be to add the major villain at the end of every plot arc? Doom’s story is way too far from finished to add him. I’m assuming highly demanded characters like Doom and Thanos will be almost like a reward for finishing a multiple season long story,” one player wrote.

Other players just want to see him in the game without theorycrafting when or how it could happen. “Would love Doom to be added. He is the main character in the story… Make it happen NetEase,” another player added.

Doom started as F4 villain, so why not add him when their movie launches? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The demand for Doom is undoubtedly big. Only a few villains have matched Doom’s power and the scale of his evil plans in Marvel History. He’s responsible for colliding the universes, leading to Secret Wars. It’s one of the most popular Marvel comics, bringing heroes from different universes together in a Doom-controlled universe called Battleworld.

NetEase previously revealed it aims to add two heroes per season, with season one being an exception since it introduced the whole First Family. Given the current season ends on April 11, Doom could easily make his debut in season two or three.

