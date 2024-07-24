Is Marvel Rivals on Nintendo Switch?

Marvel Rivals‘ wide availability has captured the attention of countless gamers, but Nintendo Switch owners are left wondering if they can join the super-powered showdown on their portable console.

As players on other platforms dive into alpha and beta tests, the anticipation for Marvel Rivals continues to build. Dedicated fans have been snagging access keys through Twitch Drops and other promotions. Not only these early testers are helping shape the game’s development, but they also build up the hype levels.

Can you play Marvel Rivals on Nintendo Switch?

Any love for your friendly neighborhood Nintendo Switch? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Marvel Rivals is not currently available on Nintendo Switch. However, Nintendo’s console isn’t alone in missing out on the hero shooter. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are also left in the dust, as the game’s available platforms are limited to the latest generation of consoles and PC.

Other popular hero shooters successfully made the leap to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Games like Overwatch and Paladins found a home on the Switch years after their initial releases, proving the platform can handle fast-paced, team-based gameplay.

Will Marvel Rivals release on Nintendo Switch?

The Marvel Rivals devs could be playing the long game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there are currently no plans to release Marvel Rivals on Nintendo Switch. This decision is further fueled by the developers’ focus on perfecting the game for its existing platforms.

The future may hold some promise for Nintendo fans, though, as there have been a few developments regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. While this is purely speculative, Marvel Rivals’ developer may be keeping an eye on the new console. When a more powerful Nintendo console becomes available, it could open the door for a future port of Marvel Rivals.

From a developer standpoint, this approach makes sense. Rather than dedicating resources to optimizing the game for the current Switch’s hardware limitations, they could position themselves to release on Switch 2, which might be more in line with the capabilities of other current-gen consoles. This would allow the developer to bring the full Marvel Rivals experience to Nintendo players without compromising on graphics or gameplay features.

Some game developers strategically align their projects with upcoming console releases, aiming to become launch titles for new hardware. The idea of a potential Marvel Rivals launching alongside Nintendo Switch 2 is an exciting prospect, and such a move could draw substantial attention from the Nintendo community. Certain titles also used the opportunity to roll out mobile releases as well, so we can only hope for the time being.

