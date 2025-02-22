How to save Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals

Ratatoskr has entered Marvel Rivals, but he’s been captured in the Blood Moon ritual in Central Park. For the Midnight Features II event, there’s a quest where you have to save Ratatoskr five times to receive 60 Units, which you can use to unlock exclusive skins for your favorite heroes.

Recommended Videos

If you’re trying to lock this objective down, don’t sweat it. There are some quick ways you can knock it out to receive this reward. However, if you’re simply playing the game, it’s easy to miss this objective and not know how to complete it. Here’s what you need to know to save Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals.

Where to find Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals

You have the option to select the Central Park map as a quick match, rather than get a random map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ratatoskr appears in the Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map, where he’s a convoy that one side of a Marvel Rivals team needs to escort to the end of a map. When that team reaches the end of the map, they’ll score a point, completing the game, and the other team attempting to stop Ratatoskr loses the game.

Those who want to focus on getting this objective should go to the mode selection screen before attempting to enter a Marvel Rivals game. The Central Park map is an option for a limited time, allowing you to jump into the game immediately. The side you are on does matter, though.

Similar to H.E.R.B.I.E and the Fantasticar, Ratatoskr is an objective. You can’t interact with him beyond standing next to him to escort or prevent him from moving. However, only one team can attempt to rescue him, and that’s the team trying to escort him to the other side. Unfortunately, if you’re on the opposing side, this objective is unavailable to you, and you won’t receive a point for the quest.

How to rescue Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals

He starts chained up before he becomes the vehicle you have to protect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the point for attempting to rescue Ratatoskr, who is on the side where you escort the payload to the other side. The payload you need to protect is Ratatoskr, and when the game starts, he’s initially chained up. When the match begins, you must approach him and attempt to unchain him to escort him to Dracula’s castle. If you fail to do so and the opposing team stops you, it won’t count as a point for this objective.

You need to do this five times to complete the objective. This means you’ll have to be on the side escorting Ratatoskr at least five times to complete it. The side you’re on is randomized, so this could take more than selecting the quick match for Central Park and playing the game. You also want to make sure you’re there at the start of the game, as Ratatoskr won’t be chained up for you if you join a game halfway through.

This is only one of three objectives for the second part of Midnight Features II. The other two require you to immobilize 15 enemies using Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel Blockade, and the second one is taking 20,000 damage while playing on Empire of Eternal Midnight: Midtown or Central Park map as any Fantastic Four character, or taking 50,000 damage as a Vanguard. For anyone who has been jumping in and enjoying their time playing as The Thing, these should be pretty simple to finish.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy