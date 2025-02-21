How to launch enemies fast and easy with The Thing in Marvel Rivals

A new update in Marvel Rivals means new challenges and free goodies to unlock, and it’s all about the game’s newest heroes in The Thing and Human Torch.

The final two members of the Fantastic Four arrived in season 1.5 of Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21, and they brought some new content with them. The Thing is a Vanguard and Human Torch is a Duelist, so you may find one more fun than the other, but when it comes to challenges it’s all about Ben Grimm.

Midnight Features II, Chapter One: Vampire Slayer Gone Missing has some challenges for you to unlock new rewards, including the Happy Squirrel spray. Doing so requires playing either Human Torch or The Thing to complete the challenge titled Embers & Earth.

Here’s the thing: it’s easy to do if you know the best method for it, and we’ve got all the information you need on how to launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing.

How to launch enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing

A new patch has launched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get this challenge done is by playing Practice vs. AI. This is the easiest way to get it done since you are playing against Bots and don’t have to worry about the enemy team sweating it up against you.

To use Yancy Street Charge as The Thing, press LSHIFT on mouse and keyboard or R1/RB on controller. This will send The Thing flying forward in a sprint attack that launches enemies into the air, and this is exactly what you need to do for this challenge. While charging, you can steer Thing left and right but he kind of drifts, so use the move in the practice range to get used to it before bringing it online.

In Practice vs. AI, the bots are silly and barely move, let alone form a threat against you, so spam the ability whenever an enemy is near you and run into them to send them flying.

This can also be done in Quick Match or Competitive, where the enemies will likely group up a bit more and allow you to launch them more easily, but AI is easy to farm and you don’t have to deal with the frustration of playing against other players—or your teammates flaming you for running into a clump of enemies by yourself and possibly dying, if you’re just focused on getting the challenge done and you’re not trying to win a game.

Once you’re able to lock in The Thing as your player character for your match, you should get the challenge done in no time, especially if you work with your teammates to ask them for help with the challenge. Unfortunately, this is hit or miss because sometimes people are just rude.

Get it done with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This challenge took me about four or five games as The Thing to complete, but you can get it done quicker if you really focus on saving up your charges for when the enemies are grouped up together. Either way, you should finish it in no time and be on to your next challenge in Marvel Rivals.

