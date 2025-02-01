How to get Histrionic Perfection in Marvel Rivals

The Histrionic Perfection in Marvel Rivals is one of the easiest achievements to complete but it might be confusing to find the Royal Throne in the maps.

Marvel Rivals features a myriad of challenges, game modes, and maps for everyone. One particular achievement called Histrionic Perfection is giving players a hard time finding the Royal Throne, where you need to find a particular map and emote on top of it to finish the challenge. If you’re also looking to find this place and complete the achievement, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Histrionic Perfection achievement in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Histrionic Perfection Achievement Guide

Thor lands in style in front of the Royal Throne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to complete the Histrionic Perfection achievement is to get Yggsgard: Royal Palace in your quick or ranked matches. This is a domination map, unlike the Yggdrasill Path, which is a convoy map, so make sure to find the right venue before attempting to finish this challenge in the game.

The Yggsgard: Royal Palace map has three maps played in best-of-three domination matches among the players. It’s the first team to get two matches, which usually happen in Bifrost Garden and Odin’s Archive. If the Throne Room comes next, then you’ll have the opportunity to finally find the Royal Throne. In case the throne room map comes last and you’ve already won two matches in a row or lost two, you’ll unfortunately have to queue back in and wait for the map and the domination mode to collide to be able to attempt this.

The Throne Room usually comes the last! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve finally made your way to the Throne Room map, find the Royale Throne by heading toward the opposite side of the point. The objective in the match is at the ground level in the center of the map, so it’s fairly easy to reach, and you can find the Royale Throne there.

Once on the seat, you can emote by holding the T button on your PC and choosing the emote. If you’re playing on a controller, you need to press the left analog button and use the right stick to select the emote and perform it. You can’t perform the emote anywhere else except the seat as it’s slightly bugged right now for other players, so you need to do it at the center for it to register your achievement.

Choose the emote! Screenshot by Dot Esports Thor looks good in his free skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the emote, you need to get back into the match and finish the map. You won’t receive any in-game notifications to let you know that you’ve completed the achievement, as you can only see them after you finish the match. So make sure to emote quite a few times to make sure to complete it without having to go back into another match.

You can only complete this achievement in a public match, which can be quite challenging with players asking you to capture the point and fulfill your role, but emoting on the throne should only take you a few seconds.

The Royal Throne is quite a high area near the point, which enemies use to damage people on the point and capture it, so be ready for flight-based superheroes like Iron Man, who’ll try to take your position and kill you before you finish the achievement.

