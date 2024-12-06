8 of the best Marvel Rivals skins you need to buy immediately

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game, so you know it’s going to have some awesome skins to monetize with. And at launch, the developers at NetEase Games are already cooking.

Skins will continue to come to the game over time, but if the shop offerings at launch are anything to go by, then gamers everywhere may be sinking a lot of hard-earned cash into the hero shooter as it expands its roster to include even more fan-favorite characters.

Here are our picks for the best most must-have skins in Marvel Rivals so far.

Best Marvel Rivals skins to buy

Anti-Venom is just the beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals’ launch roster of 33 heroes is already full of incredible skins ranging from comic book variants, to Marvel Cinematic Universe costumes, to original ones made by NetEase for the game. Here’s out picks for the best ones to pick up as soon as you can.

heads up! These skins were available to view in the shop as part of an early access period for the media. These skins may or may not be available at launch, and prices shown were said to be subject to change.

Wolverine – Deadpool and Wolverine

It’s just so perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This skin forced some outrageous noises out of my mouth. “That only took 20 f*cking years,” Deadpool famously said in Deadpool and Wolverine, when he spotted Logan’s infamous yellow suit. And thankfully, the wait is not nearly as long for it to show up in a video game. This skin is a must-buy for comic book fans and X-Men devotees.

Moon Knight – Mister Knight

The slickest alter ego. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best thing to come out of Marc Spector’s split personality is this dapper alter ego, Mister Knight. Dressed in his Sunday best, he also comes with a cape to help him float throughout the game’s multitude of maps.

Magneto – Master of Magnetism

Yet another classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Magneto is one hero whose original Rivals design I’m not the biggest fan of. Thankfully, the team was quick to add his classic comic getup featuring the iconic red and purple design and M-flaired helmet.

Hawkeye – Freefall

Don’t miss a shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After premiering in Hawkeye: Freefall #1 in 2020, this excellent modern look for the expert archer is the best skin for the Avenger so far. It’s a gorgeous combination of several costumes for the hero but it is quintessential Hawkeye.

Hela – Goddess of Death

She’s terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hela’s iconic green aesthetic takes gorgeous form with Goddess of Death, one of several beautiful skins available for the powerful Duelist so far.

The Punisher – Punisher 2099

He’ll punish you all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frank Castle’s futuristic look from the 2099 universe is exactly what you’d imagine he would look like if given that type of technology, right down to the absolutely bad-ass skull mask with a see-through red visor.

Psylocke – Vengeance

Get it. Now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is sure to be a popular skin. Psylocke’s most memorable skin premiered in 1981’s Uncanny X-Men #256, and it’s very accurate and true to the base design.

Jeff the Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin

How can you not love Jeff? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jeff is part dog and part fish, and now he’s part dolphin with this adorable skin. You’ll never know he’s a shark when he gets up close in this fuzzy pink get-up, which also comes with a cute little wristband and a keychain attached to one of the fins.

This list could be thousands of words and images long based on the skins we’ve seen in Marvel Rivals thus far. The future is bright for the game when it comes to cosmetics, and fans of the hero shooter genre have a lot to look forward to when it comes to content.

