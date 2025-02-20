All esports organizations that have announced Marvel Rivals rosters

The buzz around Marvel Rivals doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. The game has been attracting more and more players, so it’s no surprise that esports organizations are hopping on the hype train.

Hero shooters are deeply rooted in esports history, with Overwatch once ruling the genre. The king is dead (somewhat), long live the new king. Numerous streamer events have already taken place in Marvel Rivals, with former pros from other games participating. Now it seems we are closer than ever from seeing some real competition as the first esports organizations have announced their rosters.

All esports organizations that have announced Marvel Rivals teams

Esports teams are on their way. Image via NetEase Games

The first information about renowned esports organizations joining Marvel Rivals surged on Feb. 19. It was on that day when one of the most historically-acclaimed North American esports orgs revealed to be entering the scene—Sentinels, who has been competing in VALORANT, among many other titles. The roster is being completed as of now.

Another popular organization, Virtus.pro, announced its Marvel Rivals roster on the same day. It consists of a couple of former Overwatch players, and the team won the European Marvel Rivals Season Zero Championship last December. With teams forming and being publicly announced, we expect it to be a common occurrence in the nearby future.

Esports organization Region Roster Sentinels North America TBA Virtus.pro EMEA SparkR (Duelist)

phi (Duelist)

Nevix (Vanguard)

Finnsi (Vanguard)

Dridro (Strategist)

Sypeh (Strategist) NTMR North America TBA (former roster left on Feb. 10) Kanga Esports Oceania Kronicx (Duelist)

Tyraxe (Duelist)

Don (Vanguard)

Tekzy (Vanguard)

Inspo (Strategist)

Crimsyn (Strategist)

Organizations like Luminosity Gaming and NRG also had their rosters in the first-ever Marvel Rivals Invitational in December. However, these consisted of streamers and pros from other games like Apex Legends, so we reckon they were put up for this singular occasion.

All Marvel Rivals esports tournaments

Ready for rumble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While professional teams are forming up around the globe, it seems like the case is similar with events. Game director Guangyun Chen said in January 2025 that establishing an esports ecosystem was one of NetEase’s goals. However, we haven’t seen any major tournaments so far besides the Marvel Rivals Championship.

In February and March, the Marvel Rivals Invitational is taking place across each of the four major regions (North America, Oceania, EMEA, and Asia). Each of them will include a $100,000 prize pool. You can find the exact dates below.

Marvel Rivals Championship Season One: Eternal Night Falls Asia PC: March 8 – April 6.

Marvel Rivals Championship Season One: Eternal Night Falls Europe PC: March 8 – April 6

Marvel Rivals Championship Season One: Eternal Night Falls North America PC: March 8 – April 6

Marvel Rivals Championship Season One: Eternal Night Falls China PC: March 8 – April 6

Marvel Rivals Invitational Oceania: Feb. 14 – Feb. 15.

Marvel Rivals Invitational Asia: Feb. 21 – Feb. 22

Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA: Feb. 27 – March 1 and March 6 – March 8.

Marvel Rivals Invitational North America: March 13 – March 15 and March 20 – March 22.

We will update these lists accordingly if any other organizations or tournaments are announced.

