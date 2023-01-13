All Carnage variants in Marvel Snap

Some cards have Carnageized variant versions but are not on this list.

Marvel Snap is an online card game that, in addition to focusing on its fast and competitive battles, also has a wide variety of cosmetic content for collectors.

All cards can receive different styles when they reach the highest level of rarity, the Infinity Splits, and players who want to invest in a more unique collection can acquire variants—versions of the characters designed by different artists and that often make references to alternate universes or different stories from the comics.

Carnage is one of the most common cards in Marvel Snap’s Destroy decks and all players who want to show off a new style can get and use one of its variants.

There are a total of six variants of Carnage in Marvel Snap, counting his base art.

All the available variants for Carnage in Marvel Snap

Image via Second Dinner – Carnage base card Image via Second Dinner – Carnage pixel variant Image via Second Dinner – Carnage Artgerm variant Image via Second Dinner – Carnage Max Grecke variant Image via Second Dinner – Carnage art by Mark Bagley, Andrew Hennessy, and JasonKeith Image via Second Dinner – Carnage Kim Jacinto variant

Some of the Carnage variants are part of the Max Grecke, Kim Jacinto, Artgerm, and Pixel categories. Most can be obtained from Collector’s Reserves or the in-game shop for 700 gold, or 1200 for the Artgerm variant. Of all the categories, the biggest one is the pixel, which has another 193 cards included.

Each variant counts as a new Marvel Snap card to receive upgrades up to the Infinite rarity, increasing each player’s collection level, in addition to being very stylish.