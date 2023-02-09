In trading card games (TCG), you use cards to test your strength and skills against other opponents. And ideally, may it be through the physical or digital TCGs, you include cards in your deck which are useful to execute the deck’s strategy. But sometimes, there are cards TCG creators make that don’t find a use in decks.

In Marvel Snap, there are some cards that aren’t good enough to fit in a player’s deck due to a number of factors. This includes their underwhelming effect, weak stats, or even a mix of both.

Here are the 12 worst cards in Marvel Snap, ranked, according to their lack of relevance in today’s meta decks.

The 12 worst cards in Marvel Snap

12) Mantis

Cards that rely on luck are not often used since they can make a deck inconsistent. This is the main issue with Mantis, which can let its user draw a card if they place it in a location where their opponent played a card. Mantis is a cost-one, two-Power card and with its ability, it can be hard for its user to read where your opponent will play a card. This is because it is mostly used in the early game when there are still a lot of open spots in locations.

11) Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus can pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to the location where you placed it. This effect can either win you the location, or totally lose it. Using Doctor Octopus is a big gamble since you won’t be able to know the cards your opponent will play via its effect, unless there are effects that can help you track cards that are added to their hand. But overall, Doc Ock is an inconsistent card that relies on luck to be a strong finisher.

10) The Thing

The Thing is a vanilla card, meaning it does not have an ability. It has a decent stat line of cost-four, six Power points, and that’s it. Though it can be used in vanilla decks that have Patriot, there are few uses for it outside that deck. There are also better card options for the cost-four spot in a deck for most deck engines aside from the Patriot strategy.

9) Domino

Using Domino in a deck always guarantees you will draw a decent cost-two, three-Power card on turn two. It can provide an additional power boost if you play it, as well as a card that can help make a Jubilee deck more consistent. But that is Domino’s only use, and using it can consume space in a deck for another more useful card, making it one of the least-used cards in Marvel Snap.

8) Abomination

Like The Thing, Abomination is a late-game vanilla card that is mostly used in a vanilla or Patriot deck. It has a stat line of cost-five, Nine-Power. Its spot in a deck can easily be replaced with another cost-five or six card with a good ability, since it does nothing at all.

7) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock has an ability that reads: “At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.” This effect can be efficient in the early game, but you are consuming a location space for a cost-two, zero-Power card. And the chances of winning a location where you placed Adam Warlock in the early game are low, especially since lower-cost cards have low-to-mid Power most of the time. This can make Adam Warlock’s ability useless.

6) Crossbones

For being a cost-four card, Crossbones is a pretty decent unit with eight Power points. Its stats alone can change the tide of a game in an instant. But with these stats comes the condition that it can only be played in a location where you are winning. Though this might seem easy to pull off, it still relies on needing a location where you are ahead in terms of points. Consistency-wise, Crossbones is lacking.

5) Misty Knight

Misty Knight is a vanilla unit with a stat line of cost-one, two Power points. It’s a card players can get when they start the game, making it a beginner-friendly unit since it only does a straightforward boost to a location. Other than that, it’s useless most of the time. A Patriot deck can give it a purpose, but that’s about it.

4) Shocker

Shocker may have a strong hero name, but it does nothing shocking when you play it in Marvel Snap. It’s a cost-two, three-Power point vanilla card. And just like any other vanilla unit, Patriot is the only one that can save it from being completely forgotten.

3) Wasp

The only good thing about Wasp is that it is a cost-zero card, granting its user a one-Power point boost without the need of spending energy. But you’d probably rather have an additional space in one of your locations, and eradicating Wasp in a deck is a sensible option.

2) Yellowjacket

Like Wasp, the only advantage you can get from Yellowjacket is that it is a cost-zero, two-Power point card. It’s a free point booster, but it’s even worse than Wasp. It has an effect that diminishes one Power point from all of your other cards in exchange for it being a cost-zero unit. It’s best avoiding Yellowjacket.

1) Agatha Harkness

In terms of stats, Agatha Harkness is a powerful unit. It is a cost-six, 14-Power point card that can provide a massive Power boost when it is played. But it has a downside with its effect: “Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.” This ability is self-explanatory, and is probably the worst card effect in Marvel Snap. It’s difficult to control your own game and what you want to do in it, making your deck’s strategy useless if Agatha won’t be able to play it correctly. This makes Agatha Harkness the worst card in the game.