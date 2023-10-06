Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo now available—but not for everybody

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a highly-anticipated title that players can’t wait to get their hands on. Thankfully for some, they don’t have to wait any longer to try it out.

A demo of the upcoming release is now available in Targets and Gamestops across the United States. Surprisingly, fans were not made aware of this by Nintendo or these retail chains. Rather, it was the Twitter account Nintendeal that announced this news to the public.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo is now playable in some Target stores pic.twitter.com/adA1nLMC1Q — Nintendeal 👻🎃 (@Nintendeal) October 5, 2023

As you’d expect from a demo, this sample allows you to explore levels in the first world of the Flower Kingdom. One player who played it estimated that about six levels were available in the demo. That said, you’ll be able to access various of the game’s power-ups, including the iconic Fire Flower and the one that everyone is talking about, the Elephant Suit.

I think it was 6? Some are bonus levels though. — uJidow (@ujiidow) October 6, 2023

Played it at a GameStop near me. Had a good time pic.twitter.com/2w4pEQfCDV — Jerome 🔜 Sonic Symphony (@SynRushuo) October 5, 2023

Based on the videos that players have taken of their experiences with the demo, it seems that you can play as most of the cast if not everybody. And even better, you can play local multiplayer, so be sure to bring your friends along for the ride!

What fans are concerned about is whether this demo will ever see a release on the Nintendo e-Shop, as is customary for many demos on the Switch. Speculation suggests that if this is an exclusive deal between Nintendo and these retail chains, we may not see an e-Shop port of the demo—at least, not for a while. But because we have heard no word from Nintendo, Gamestop, nor Target, it’s difficult to get any confirmation.

Whether you get to try the game for yourself or you’re watching others’ gameplay on Twitter, it’s awesome that Super Mario fans are getting to see players’ authentic experiences with the game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on Oct. 20 on the Nintendo Switch.

