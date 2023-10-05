Super Mario Wonder’s Elephant Mario joins a franchise favorite title with this incredible mod

Why did they do this, exactly? That's irrelephant.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will introduce us to a new form: Elephant Mario. Tech-savvy Mario fans couldn’t help themselves from porting Elephant Mario into one of the most beloved games in the entire Super Mario franchise: Super Mario 64.

It isn’t a first for Mario to be capable of transforming into an animal, as we’ve previously seen Frog Mario, Raccoon Mario, and Cat Mario. However, many of these forms were nothing more than small cosmetic changes or suits, whereas this new form goes the whole nine yards to literally make Mario an elephant from head to toe, albeit clad in his signature hat, gloves, and overalls.

There’s something wildly amusing about a giant elephant with a moustache.

Check out the mod below, designed by Koop the Koopa, which features Elephant Mario completing the fourth course of the game called Cool, Cool Mountain, also known as the Snow World.

It might have been almost 30 years since Super Mario 64 came to the Nintendo 64, Nintendo Switch, Wii, and Wii U, but the classics never go out of style so long as mods exist. And as long as there are talented software engineers, there will always be mods.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which sees Mario and friends defend the Flower Kingdom from Bowser’s wrath, features several new gameplay mechanics and power-ups, but this is by far one of the most impressive. No doubt, Mario fans will be having heaps of fun with this new ability.

Get your copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder when it hits the shelves on Oct. 20, 2023.

